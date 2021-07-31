TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,492 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of TTM Technologies worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $41,861.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,445.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $104,487.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

TTMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.54.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.48. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. Research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

