Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRQ shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Macquarie lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $902,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $1,137,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,860,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,565,000 after buying an additional 677,825 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 424.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 58,894 shares during the period. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRQ opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.17.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.38% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.