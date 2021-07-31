Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Holdings Increased by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 103.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Twitter makes up about 5.1% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $12,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $495,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $411,009,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $239,153,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $199,493,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $170,955,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $69.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,220,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,754,142. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 148.41 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.60.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

