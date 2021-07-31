U Network Trading Up 8.4% Over Last Week (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. U Network has a total market cap of $3.67 million and $160,580.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get U Network alerts:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

U Network is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official website is u.network

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.