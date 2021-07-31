Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.61.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

