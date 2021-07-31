UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in UGI were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at $24,946,242.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UGI. Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $48.20.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

