Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to post sales of $83.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.76 million to $91.70 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $61.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $348.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.39 million to $372.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $402.86 million, with estimates ranging from $324.30 million to $448.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.81.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $79.83 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $72.83 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,218 shares of company stock worth $3,554,301 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 175.3% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 152,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after buying an additional 96,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 217,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.