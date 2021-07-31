Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the June 30th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of UGP stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 931,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,663. Ultrapar Participações has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at $2,572,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 69.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 176,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 72,636 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 27,198 shares during the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

