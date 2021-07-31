Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,041 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Under Armour worth $9,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday. boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. OTR Global upgraded Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

NYSE:UAA opened at $20.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 78.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.