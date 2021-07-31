Unibright (UBT) Price Up 19.4% Over Last Week

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Unibright coin can now be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00003500 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Unibright has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a market cap of $219.19 million and $2.90 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

