Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Price Hits $0.0996 on Major Exchanges

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market capitalization of $99,626.01 and $1,973.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be bought for $0.0996 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00044033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00101604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00132456 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,737.41 or 1.00058357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $341.83 or 0.00819481 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

