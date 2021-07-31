Unifi Protocol DAO Tops One Day Volume of $12.60 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 41.8% higher against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for $9.35 or 0.00022069 BTC on major exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $39.83 million and approximately $12.60 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00032894 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00206750 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00033757 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00012658 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,259,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

