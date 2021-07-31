UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in UniFirst by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $776,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 277,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $217.77 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $160.70 and a 12-month high of $258.86. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.26.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

In other UniFirst news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

