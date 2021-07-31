UniLend (UFT) Trading Up 32.3% Over Last Week

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last week, UniLend has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. UniLend has a market cap of $20.16 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001611 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UniLend Profile

UniLend is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

