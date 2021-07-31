Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 88.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 30,051 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.1% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,324,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $167.57 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

