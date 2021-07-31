uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70,555 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.68% of uniQure worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in uniQure by 2,292.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in uniQure by 67.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of QURE stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.31. uniQure has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 8.79.
In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $27,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $212,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,679.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,700 shares of company stock worth $785,722. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QURE shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.
uniQure Profile
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.
Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE).
Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.