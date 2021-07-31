uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70,555 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.68% of uniQure worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in uniQure by 2,292.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in uniQure by 67.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get uniQure alerts:

Shares of QURE stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.31. uniQure has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 8.79.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $27,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $212,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,679.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,700 shares of company stock worth $785,722. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QURE shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

uniQure Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.