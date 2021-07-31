Uniswap Price Tops $22.13 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Uniswap coin can currently be bought for $22.13 or 0.00052729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $13.00 billion and approximately $369.90 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000709 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,375,641 coins. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

