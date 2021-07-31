United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 21,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 55,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 40.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,741,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.82. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $139.70 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $166.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.