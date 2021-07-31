United States Cellular (USM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect United States Cellular to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United States Cellular to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United States Cellular stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.36. 132,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,828. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.67. United States Cellular has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. boosted their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

