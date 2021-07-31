Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.14% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

UHT opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.88 million, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 0.77. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $77.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.