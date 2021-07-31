UnMarshal (MARSH) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.15 Million

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $7.92 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

