UpToken Price Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (UP)

UpToken (CURRENCY:UP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. During the last seven days, UpToken has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One UpToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. UpToken has a total market capitalization of $225,918.28 and $186.00 worth of UpToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UpToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UpToken Coin Profile

UpToken (UP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. UpToken’s total supply is 184,638,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,540,250 coins. The Reddit community for UpToken is /r/UpToken . The official website for UpToken is uptoken.org . UpToken’s official Twitter account is @UpToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinme is a company that provides digital financial services. It will use the Ethereum blockchain to empower their cryptocurrency ATMs making them accessible in the throughout the world. Coinme also has features like a digital wallet and an exchange. The UpToken will benefit the token holders with a 30% discount on ATM transaction fees, a reward program that will return 1% of an individual's total ATM transaction (cashback), and voting rights within the platform. “

UpToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UpToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UpToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UpToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UpToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UpToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.