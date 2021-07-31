Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $762,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,188,220.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,538 shares of company stock worth $3,246,627. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Upwork by 118.9% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Upwork by 301.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.69 and a beta of 2.01. Upwork has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.36.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

