UREEQA Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.02 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded up 36.6% against the dollar. UREEQA has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000612 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

