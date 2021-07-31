UREEQA Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UREEQA has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00044033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00104014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00135304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,913.16 or 0.99886590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $343.51 or 0.00818648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.