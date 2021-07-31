Urus (URUS) Trading 15.9% Lower This Week

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 31st. Urus has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Urus coin can now be bought for about $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Urus Coin Profile

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

