Utah Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,406 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,046,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,952,000 after buying an additional 720,242 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,925,000 after buying an additional 1,205,951 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,696,000 after buying an additional 1,132,271 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,437,000 after buying an additional 2,205,944 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAGS shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

Shares of PAGS opened at $55.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.34. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 81.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

