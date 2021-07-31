UTU Protocol (UTU) Trading Up 96.3% Over Last Week

UTU Protocol (CURRENCY:UTU) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. UTU Protocol has a total market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $385,850.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UTU Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UTU Protocol has traded up 96.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00055225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00014650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.72 or 0.00798650 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00085415 BTC.

UTU Protocol (CRYPTO:UTU) is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,454,545 coins. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust . UTU Protocol’s official website is protocol.utu.io . The official message board for UTU Protocol is utu-trust.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UTU Technologies is based in Kenya, UTU was founded to offer a different, social-relationship based approach to establishing trust, rather than scores, aggregated reviews and ratings in order to transform the sharing economy into a trust economy. For this purpose, UTU Technologies is building a platform consisting of two main components: A trusted recommendation service, a web service to deliver trusted service recommendations based on users’ and providers’ social relationships and other data, and A decentralised and blockchain-based protocol to enable users to make publicly verifiable staked endorsements (or disapprovals) of services, and to facilitate the necessary data provision. Each of these activities has the potential to earn rewards for the user, thus incentivising them to partake. The protocol will also not only be useable for our own service, but also other, 3rd-party services. UTU Tecnologies wants to incentivise clients directly to provide data. For this purpose, we devise a blockchain-based protocol with a non-transferable utility token — UTU Tokens — to be built on a blockchain platform. Intuitively, clients will be rewarded for active participation in the system with UTU Tokens. They can be used to make staked endorsements and access trusted recommendations provided by the UTU Recommendation Service and other services. The token will be non-transferable to prevent people “buying into” the network, essentially buying trust. “

