Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,520 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Valero Energy worth $55,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $242,562,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,339,000 after buying an additional 1,347,922 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 38.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,558,000 after buying an additional 1,223,232 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after buying an additional 834,284 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $66.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.48, a P/E/G ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

