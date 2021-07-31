Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will announce $340.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $335.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $345.39 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $332.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

