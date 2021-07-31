Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will announce $340.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $335.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $345.39 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $332.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

