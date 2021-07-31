Valobit Reaches Market Cap of $36.61 Million (VBIT)

Valobit (CURRENCY:VBIT) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Valobit has a total market capitalization of $36.61 million and $28,894.00 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valobit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0365 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Valobit has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00043861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00101448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00129185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,732.24 or 0.99932797 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.82 or 0.00816137 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,184,417 coins. Valobit’s official website is valobit.io . Valobit’s official Twitter account is @Valobitio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valobit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valobit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valobit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

