Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of Valvoline worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Valvoline by 39.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 31.7% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 11.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,562,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,799,000 after purchasing an additional 264,649 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 45.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 716,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 222,566 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.34.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

