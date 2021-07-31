VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $12,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $263.14 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $163.57 and a 12 month high of $263.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.20.

