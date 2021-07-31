Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Raised by Freedman Financial Associates Inc.

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.72. The company had a trading volume of 901,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,453. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $121.30 and a 12-month high of $160.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

