Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.27

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.07. The company had a trading volume of 81,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,581. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.68. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

