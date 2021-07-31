Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $295.94. 559,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,166. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.67 and a 1 year high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

