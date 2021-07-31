Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 6.2% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.67 and a 1-year high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

