Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,168. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

