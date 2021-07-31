Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.143 per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.77. 1,243,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,630. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.57. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.32 and a one year high of $104.90.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

