Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of VMBS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.60. 857,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,308. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.42. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

