Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.9% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $89,381,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,784,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,547 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,419,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,919,000 after acquiring an additional 938,405 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $47,619,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,951,000 after purchasing an additional 726,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.61. 3,542,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,912. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.29. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $52.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

