Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kennicott Capital Management LLC

Kennicott Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.7% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

VB traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,567. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $228.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.76.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.