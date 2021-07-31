Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $118,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.94. 224,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,830. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.32 and a 1-year high of $304.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.87.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

