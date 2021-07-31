Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.0% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $170.80. 380,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,584. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.37. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $106.13 and a twelve month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

