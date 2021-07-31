Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $86.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.90. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.