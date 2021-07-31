Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,439,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after buying an additional 32,408 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.76. 4,806,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,907,226. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.