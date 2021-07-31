Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

NASDAQ VTC traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $92.99. 496,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,271. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.73. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $88.26 and a 12 month high of $94.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 578.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.