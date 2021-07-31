Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $57.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.26. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $58.77.

