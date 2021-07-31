Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is North Star Investment Management Corp.’s 5th Largest Position

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.5% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,846,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,787. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $228.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

