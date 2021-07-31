Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Raised by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 64.2% in the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 180,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,864,000 after buying an additional 70,738 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 93,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,913. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.52.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

